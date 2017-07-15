Fassianos & Segui | Myconos | July 15-26

Two celebrated artists, Greece's folk art-inspired Alekos Fassianos and Argentinean satirical painter Antonio Segui, join their significant talents in a show on the island of Myconos, running from Saturday, July 15, to Wednesday, July 26. Both artists are known for work that shines the spotlight on humanity and includes scenes from everyday city life. The exhibition will be held at the Kapopoulos Fine Arts Gallery, daily from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Kapopoulos Fine Arts,

15 Enoplon Dynameon, Matoyianna,

tel 22890.27005, www.kapopoulosart.gr