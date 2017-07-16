WHAT’S ON |

 
Retromania | Athens | July 16

The Greek National Opera’s Alternative State has put together an all-day festival at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, on Sunday, July 16, called “Retromania.” The event comprises 10 events, each exploring a separate interpretation of the notion of retro: From performances of music by Attik and Mimis Plessas to the narratives of the incredible Stella Greka and Greek swing by Penny Baltatzi.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou Avenue, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org

