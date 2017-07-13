Orfeu Negro | Athens | July 14

French director Marcel Camus's 1959 “Orfeu Negro” (Black Orpheus) takes the action of the Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice to a favela in Rio de Janeiro during the carnival, in a spectacular adaptation that won a Palme d'Or and an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It is being screened on Friday, July 14, at 9.30 p.m. at the Dexameni cinema, as part of the Athens Open-Air Film Festival. Admission is free of charge.



Dexameni, Dexameni Square, Kolonaki,

tel 210.362.3942