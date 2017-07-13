Factory fire injures two

Two workers were injured, one seriously, in a fire at a plastics factory in Oinofyta in Viotia Thursday afternoon. Thirty firefighters were dispatched to contain the blaze before it spread to adjacent properties on the Athens-Lamia highway, and found that the two men had managed to escape the premises, but not without injury.



One of the pair, aged around 60, was in critical condition Thursday night, with burns on 90 percent of his body.