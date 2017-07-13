NEWS |

 
NEWS

Lawyers’ appeal to EU over pension reforms

TAGS: EU

Greece’s bar associations have appealed to the European Commission to initiate proceedings against the Greek government over pension reforms that they say, coupled with the existing tax burden, have had a binding effect on freelancers’ incomes.

The associations also argue that a discount in contributions made by new colleagues and on people entering the profession for their first four years of active practice is only a temporary solution to the problem.

