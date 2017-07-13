Lawyers’ appeal to EU over pension reforms
Greece’s bar associations have appealed to the European Commission to initiate proceedings against the Greek government over pension reforms that they say, coupled with the existing tax burden, have had a binding effect on freelancers’ incomes.
The associations also argue that a discount in contributions made by new colleagues and on people entering the profession for their first four years of active practice is only a temporary solution to the problem.