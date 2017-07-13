Man gets 13 year prison sentence for raping mother

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a Thessaloniki court found him guilty of raping his 58-year-old mother. The suspect, an Albanian national, was arrested and remanded in custody last October after his mother filed a complaint.



However, his mother told the court that she had forgiven him and asked for the charges to be dropped, but to no avail. The defendant told the court that he was under mental duress and had a drinking problem at the time of the incident.



He also admitted to feel “hatred” towards women, which he attributed to a failed relationship a few years ago.