Daylight robbery

Greek taxpayers have been slammed this year. They’ve been hit so hard, they’ve gone into shock. We’re talking about people who are productive and hard-working. These people are now finding that they are losing a tremendous amount of their income to taxes and social security contributions. This is hard-earned money that is going down a deep black hole.



Taxpayers would not have such a problem with this if the money went towards better schools, more efficient hospitals and the development and improvement of other vital public services. Had that been the case, the pill they had to swallow would not taste as bitter.



Instead, they see their money going to government favors, appointments, bonuses and hirings. This is just unbearable. People feel that their country is robbing them blind so that it can accommodate and expand the ranks of the government’s “clients.”