ATHEX: Index on a level unseen in 28 months

The benchmark of the Greek bourse rose on Thursday to heights unseen since March 2015 as stocks from all sectors enjoyed a session of significant gains, on increased trading too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 853.54 points, adding 1.22 percent to Wednesday’s 843.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.45 percent to 2,218.80 points, with the bank index outperforming (up 2.32 percent).

In total 66 stocks advanced, 44 declined and 23 stayed put. Turnover amounted to 114 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 112.2 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia contracted 0.29 percent to close at 75.13 points.