Contrary to earlier information that taxpayers would have to pay between 0.25 and 0.50 euros for every payment to the state as of this month if made via bank counters, it emerged on Thursday that the charges banks intend to impose on taxpayers using their counters to pay income tax, single property tax (ENFIA), value-added tax etc, will range between 1.10 and 1.50 euros per transaction.

It follows the state’s decision to cease covering the commission due to banks for over-the-counter payments.

Payments via e-banking, cash machines, phone banking, etc, will remain free of charge.