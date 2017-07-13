Companies caught violating the tax code are facing closure for up to an entire month, as the penalties imposed by authorities are designed according to the size of the crime, particularly in tourism destinations.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has so far imposed shutdowns for a minimum period of 48 hours on 140 enterprises across Greece, and this figure is expected to increase tenfold by the end of the tourism season.

In the next few days the inspectors will impose the first one-month closure on an enterprise whose owners prevented the monitoring process.