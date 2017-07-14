Panionios returned to European action after nine years of absence with a 2-0 home win over Slovenia’s Gorica on Thursday at the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

German striker Samed Yesil scored a goal in each half to give Panionios a deserved victory over its 10-man visitor at Nea Smyrni, on the debut of manager Michalis Grigoriou on the Panionios bench.

The first goal came 12 minutes into the game as Panayiotis Korbos produced a great through-ball for Yesil and he outfoxed the Gorica defenders to hit the target.

The second arrived just two minutes after the interval with Yesil beating keeper Grega Sorcan from close range, while the Slovenian team was already down to 10 players due to the straight red shown to Tine Kavcic just before half-time.

Panionios tried to add to its tally as it enjoyed most of the possession but could not extend its lead any further, while Gorica had a goal disallowed as offside.

The return leg is on July 20 in Slovenia.