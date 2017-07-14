Arsonists flee with 84,000 euros after blowing up bank ATM in Halkidiki

Unidentified arsonists placed a homemade explosive device outside a bank ATM in Halkidiki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Friday, damaging the machine and fleeing with some 84,000 euros in cash that it had contained.

The hit was carried out in the area of Fourka just a few days after a similar arson attack on a bank in the area of Psakoudia which caused damage but did not give the arsonists access to the cash inside the machine.

Police are seeking security camera footage from the area in a bid to locate the perpetrators.

