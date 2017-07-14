Man, 45, critical after being hit by stray bullet on Crete
A 45-year-old man was in the intensive care unit of the Irakleio University Hospital on Crete on Friday after being hit in the chest by a stray bullet during an outdoor event in a village in the area of Acharnon-Asterousion.
Local police were seeking to determine the exact circumstances of the man's injury.
Firing guns into the air is a tradition in much of Crete and in some other parts of Greece but occasionally results in accidental injury.
Last month an 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a stray bullet in Menidi, northwestern Attica, during an outdoor school celebration with other children. The gun was fired during a party at a nearby Roma settlement.