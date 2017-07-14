More than 9,800 migrants trapped on Greece's islands

The number of migrants and refugees trapped on Greece's islands due to delays in asylum-processing procedures and constant new arrivals passed the 9,800 mark on Friday, official data showed.

On Lesvos, which is on the front line of the migration crisis, numbers returned to February levels at 4,289, with the majority of these migrants and refugees staying at the Moria camp, where tensions have been running high in recent weeks because of cramped and poor conditions at the facility.

According to the General Police Directorate for the Northern Aegean, the last 48 hours from Friday morning, meanwhile, saw fresh arrivals from Turkey come to 157 in Lesvos and 85 in Samos, while Chios had five after a month of zero inflows.

The new arrivals brought the number of migrants and refugees trapped on Chios to 3,474 and on Samos to 2,044.