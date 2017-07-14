Last of nine suspects in beating death of US tourist to appear in court

The last of nine suspects in the beating death of an American tourist outside a bar on the Greek island of Zakynthos will appear before an investigating judge on Saturday who will decide whether to order him held in custody pending trial or release him on bail.



The man, a 33-year-old Serb, is among nine people, all aged between 18 and 34, charged over the death of 22-year-old Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, who died in the early hours of July 7 in Zakinthos' rowdy tourist district of Lagana.



Two other Serbs have been released on bail while the remaining six people — one Greek, one British citizen of Serb origin and four Serbs, have been jailed pending trial.



Serbian media reported that the two Serbs who were released on bail had returned to their homes in southern Serbia. One of them, 22-year-old Nenad Jovanovic, told B92 television that he and the other released Serb did not take part in the fight.



"I am happy to be home," Jovanovic said, adding that they were "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I saw big chaos, pushing around, nothing else," he said.



"I feel bad that we were there in the first place," Jovanovic said. "I expect to continue with my life, I am a free man. I am sorry about the young man," he said, referring to Henderson. "Nobody deserves that." [AP]