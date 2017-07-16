Dance Festival | Crete | July 17-28
The city of Hania in Crete is hosting the seventh edition of Dance Days Chania, featuring up-and-coming and acclaimed artists from Greece and other parts of the world who express different trends in modern dance through their work. The performances are supplemented by workshops on dance techniques and improvisation exercises. For more, visit www.dancedays.gr. The website is in English and provides a lot of useful and interesting information on the event.