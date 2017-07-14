Cy Twombly | Athens | To July 29

Strawberries, tulips and lemons – subjects photographed by Cy Twombly from 1985 to 2008 in Rome and Gaeta – reveal how the celebrated American artist captured moments of day-to-day life with such earnestness even when he was a student, at the Gagosian Gallery through July 29. Beginning in the early 1990s, Twombly used specialized copiers to enlarge his Polaroid images on matte paper, resulting in subtle distortions that approximate the timeless qualities of his paintings and sculptures with their historical and literary allusions. Opening hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Gagosian Gallery, 3 Merlin, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.0215, www.gagosian.com