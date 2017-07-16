Xarchakos Tribute | Athens | July 17

A series of concerts organized on Strefi Hill by the City of Athens's secretariat for youth comes to a close on Monday, July 17, with a tribute to Stavros Xarchakos, a composer best known for setting emblematic Greek poems to music. The municipal Workshop of Greek Music ensemble will be accompanied by vocalists Dora Loizou and Manolis Skoulas. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and is free of charge. Entrances to the hill can be found on Benaki and Anexartisias streets.