Anatoly Shuravlev | Thessaloniki | To July 23

“Anatoly Shuravlev. Future Revisited Part Two: The Artist’s Mythology,” on display at the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art (MMCA), comprises 1,000 photographic reproductions of works from the Costakis Collection (on a much smaller scale than the original pieces), 780 transparent balls hanging from the ceiling – the piece with which the Russian artist represented his country at the 2009 Venice Biennale – and three murals titled “Alphabet,” which are based on the shapes of Latin, Cyrillic and Greek letters. Visiting hours are Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

MMCA, 154 Egnatia (inside the Helexpo

exhibition area), tel 2310.240.002, www.greekstatemuseum.com