Figurines | Thessaloniki | To April 30, 2018

“Figurines: A Microcosmos of Clay,” at the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, brings together 672 idols from the collections of the museum and all of northern Greece’s antiquity ephorates to showcase the evolution of the craft from prehistoric to late Roman times. The exhibition also highlights the valuable information these figurines provide on ancient people’s public and private lives, worshipping rituals and funerary customs. The museum is open daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou,

tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr