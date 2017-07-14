Firefighter in critical condition after accident while battling blaze

A 33-year-old firefighter remained in the intensive care unit of a military hospital on Friday after undergoing surgery to repair a collapsed lung that he suffered following an accident during a fire extinguishing effort in the area of Zevgolatio, Corinthia, on Thursday.



The firefighter and another three people were hurt when a tractor, which they had boarded in a bid to get closer to the blaze, overturned while in motion and fell on top of them.



The firefighter’s three colleagues and the farmer driving the tractor sustained less serious injuries. Medics indicated Friday that they were monitoring the 33-year-old closely and that the weekend would be critical.