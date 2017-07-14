Woman, former lover handed prison sentences after raping children

A woman and her former lover have been handed maximum prison sentences for the sexual and physical abuse of underage children. According to testimony, the woman repeatedly abused two of her own sons, who are now age 10 and 12, and watched as her lover at the time physically abused and performed sexual acts on them.



Both suspects were immediately taken back to prison after the trial, where they’ve been since February of last year when they were arrested. The victims and their two siblings are now living in an orphanage in Imathia.