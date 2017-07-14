Video of man slapping wife draws response

A video posted on social media showing a man pushing his wife onto the ground and slapping her during a charity concert in Athens earlier this week, elicited a stern response from the General Secretariat for Gender Equality on Friday, which said it was “disgusted, angered and saddended” by the incident.



“What is a man who behaves this way in front of other people capable of behind closed doors?” the secretariat asked.



The secretariat used the occasion to remind the public that it runs 62 counseling centers and shelters for battered women around the country, as well as a 24-hour hotline, 15900, where victims or people who know a victim can seek support and advice.



According to data, in the six years of its operation the hotline has received 28,114 calls and 391 electronic messages, 16,420 of which came from the victims themselves. Of the total calls and messages, 82 percent concerned domestic abuse.