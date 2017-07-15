Fighting terrorism

The anniversary of the 1992 killing by November 17 of 22-year-old Thanasis Axarlian reminds us how stamping out terrorism should be a key national goal. Its existence is something we’ve paid for very dearly.



The extremely toxic climate that has been created in the public dialogue and tolerance by successive governments for the perpetrators of violence and lawlessness fosters, unfortunately, a new generation of terrorists. So long as political chiefs do not allow – for inexplicable reasons – the competent authorities to do their jobs, to more effectively fight against the scourge of terrorism, the risk that we will see more people become victims of terrorism continues to be high.



The attack on former prime minister Lucas Papademos opened our eyes to the fact that this danger is still very much a thing of the present. Unfortunately, it did not do so for the prime minister or his government.