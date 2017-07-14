ATHEX: Fifth straight week of gains for the bourse

The main index of the Greek stock exchange posted yet another 28-month high on Friday, as investors saw the majority of stocks increase in price and confidence, presenting significant opportunities in the recently stabilized economy in Greece. The benchmark enjoyed small gains in spite of the drop of the banks index, completing the fifth consecutive week of growth – a feat unseen in the last four years.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 856.47 points, adding 0.34 percent to Thursday’s 853.54 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 2.27 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index increased 0.21 percent to 2,223.55 points, while small-caps grew 1.53 percent. Attica Bank fell 3.08 percent and National shrank 1.03 percent. Piraeus rose 0.78 percent.

The banks index dropped just 0.16 percent, but week-on-week it advanced 6.61 percent.

In total 66 stocks showed gains, 47 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s 114 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.85 percent to close at 75.77 points.