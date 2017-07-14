Travel agents’ initiative to promote Greece in Japan

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies (fedHATTA) has taken a number of initiatives for promoting Greece abroad, including its bid to organize the “Japan Week” international event of 2019 in Athens.

The aim behind this effort is, on the occasion of the Olympic Games of 2020 in Tokyo, for Greece to regain the tens of thousands of tourists it used to enjoy every year from Japan.

Other initiatives of the federation include the hosting of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) in Greece and the signing of two trilateral agreement in tourism between Greece, Cyprus and Israel and between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which will also help extend the tourism season.

All these initiatives were presented by the vice president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Lysandros Tsilidis, to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during a recent visit by SETE management to the PM’s office.