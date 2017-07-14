Just 13 pct of Greeks trust gov’t

Just 13 percent of Greeks trusted the government in 2016, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) biennial Government at a Glance report, placing Greece among the four member states with the sharpest decline in confidence in their administrations.



According to the report, which was published by the Paris-based organization on Thursday and shows 2016 data, Greece joins Chile, Finland and Slovenia in recording a significant loss of trust between citizens and the government, slipping to 13 percent in 2016 from 19 percent in 2014.



Confidence has also declined over the past decade across the OECD’s member states, though at a rate of 3 percent, coming to 42 percent in 2016 from 45 percent in 2007.



In terms of specific sectors, Greeks have lost faith across the board, with the Greek health system having the trust of just 31 percent of citizens from 35 percent in the 2015 study for 2014, public education of 44 percent from 45 percent and the judicial system of 42 percent from 44 percent. A new area added in this year’s survey is the police, where confidence was high last year at 69 percent.



Across the OECD, average confidence in the health system came to 70 percent, education to 67 percent and justice to 55 percent.