Unbearable taxes

Thousands of people who work hard and conscientiously are starting to ask themselves if there is any point in this country of continuing to do so. They are in this position because of a level of taxation that has become devastating.

Any extra savings or income they may have managed to secure have now been completely drained. The government does not care because the only thing it cares about is to protect the privileges and appointments of those it considers its clients. Whichever technocrat, whether Greek or non-Greek, came up with this plan of overtaxation is clearly incompetent or just cared about whether or not the numbers would add up in the end.

Well, it turns out they won’t add up in the end. They won’t add up because such levels of taxation are unbearable and unreasonable. Especially when all they do is go down a black hole of mismanagement and administrative deficiency.