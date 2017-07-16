NEWS |

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki road works to cause some traffic disruptions

TAGS: Travel

Maintenance and housekeeping work on a number of key roads in Thessaloniki will cause some disruptions to traffic from Monday through Friday, authorities have said.

The areas that will be mainly affected are the Oraiokastro interchange and the highway between Thessaloniki and Nea Moudiana.

Motorists are advised to give themselves a bit more time when traveling or commuting in these areas as some lanes will be closed to traffic while work is carried out.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 