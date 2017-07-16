Thessaloniki road works to cause some traffic disruptions

Maintenance and housekeeping work on a number of key roads in Thessaloniki will cause some disruptions to traffic from Monday through Friday, authorities have said.

The areas that will be mainly affected are the Oraiokastro interchange and the highway between Thessaloniki and Nea Moudiana.

Motorists are advised to give themselves a bit more time when traveling or commuting in these areas as some lanes will be closed to traffic while work is carried out.