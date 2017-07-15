Bakery chain owner mugged on motorcycle by motorcyclists

Police in Halkidiki, northern Greece, are seeking a pair of robbers who stopped the 53-year-old owner of a bakery chain in the middle of the road and stole the takings which the victim had hidden in the seat of his motorcycle by making off with the vehicle.

Shortly after the mugging, which took place on Friday afternoon, police found the motorbikes of both the businessman and the assailants.

The 53-year-old was not hurt during the mugging but lost some 50,000 euros in takings from his bakeries.