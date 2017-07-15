Boat with 110 migrants runs into trouble off Methoni coast

A Coast Guard and a Frontex vessel early on Saturday rescued 110 undocumented migrants after the smuggling boat on which they were traveling ran into problems off the coast of Methoni, in the southwestern Peloponnese.

The rescue vessels were dispatched after one of the migrants issued a distress signal as the boat had suffered engine failure.

The route to Italy south of the Peloponnese has gained popularity with smugglers since last year.