Tsipras visits Labor Ministry to discuss problems, funding

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was visiting the Labor and Social Insurance Ministry on Monday as part of a tour of all ministries aimed at addressing the particular problems they address and indicating that his government is addressing the everyday problems of citizens.

Tsipras was to meet with Minister Effie Achtisoglou and her deputies Theano Fotiou and Rania Antonopoulou and with the ministry's general secretaries for an update on the issues they are trying to tackle.

Attempts to crack down on uninsured labor and the use of a new injection of 7.6 million euros in European Union structural funding are expected to top the agenda of discussions.