Fireman, 33, dies of injuries sustained during Corinthia blaze operation

A 33-year-old fireman who was seriously injured during a firefighting operation near the village of Zevgolatio, Corinthia, last week died in the early hours of Monday morning.

The trainee fire worker had been in the intensive care unit of a military hospital since Thursday when he sustained serious burns.

The firefighter and another three people were hurt when a tractor, which they had boarded in a bid to get closer to the blaze, overturned while in motion and fell on top of them.

The firefighter’s three colleagues and the farmer driving the tractor sustained less serious injuries.

