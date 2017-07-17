Influx of migrants unabated with 212 new arrivals in 48 hours

The influx of undocumented migrants from neighboring Turkey has not abated with a total of 212 landing on the islands of the eastern Aegean between Saturday and Monday morning, according to government figures.

Of the 212, 89 came to Lesvos, 68 to Chios and 55 to Samos. The new arrivals has brought the total number of migrants on reception centers on the islands close to 10,000. Specifically, there were 4,378 people on Lesvos, 3,461 on Chios and 2,095 on Samos.

On Monday a crowd of migrants staged a sit-down protest outside the asylum service of the Moria reception center on Lesvos, complaining about the slow processing of their applications for asylum.