Heavy rainfall causes problems in Thessaloniki, Halkidiki

Sudden and heavy rainfall in Thessaloniki and other parts of northern Greece caused major traffic disruption and other problems on Monday.

Due to the hours of rainfall, many regional roads were flooded, blocking motorists and leading to several road accidents though no injuries had been reported by late afternoon.

In Halkidiki, where similar weather conditions prevailed, the regional fire service was called dozens of times to pump out flooded ground-floor and basement apartments and businesses.

