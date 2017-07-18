Emotions | Athens | July 18 – November 19

The Acropolis Museum, in cooperation with the Onassis Foundation, presents the exhibition “Emotions: Ancient Greece, 700 BC-200 AD.” Running from July 18 through October 19, the show explores the emotional world of the ancients and how this was reflected in the art they produced. It comprises more than 130 artefacts from some of the world’s greatest archaeological museums, including Greece’s National Archaeological Museum, the Louvre and the British Museum. Opening hours are Monday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday & Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou,

tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr