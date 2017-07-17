Noa Wertheim | Kalamata | July 18

Israeli choreographer Noa Wertheim and her Vertigo ensemble perform at the Kalamata International Dance Festival on Tuesday, July 18, at the city's Dance Megaron. The performance, “Yama” (Pond), was inspired by the movement of water, and addresses the limitations of human relationships and the way we handle adversity. Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased online at www.tickethour.com, at the venue's box office and at Germanos and Cosmote stores.

Kalamata Dance Megaron, 124 Artemidos & Klada,

tel 27210.281.93, www.kalamatadancefestival.gr