Dorothee Munyaneza | Athens | July 18 & 19

Photo: Bruce Clarke

Rwanda-born, France-based dancer, choreographer, singer and performer Dorothee Munyaneza presents “Unwanted,” a performance that premiered at the Avignon Festival and pays homage to thousands of women who suffered atrocities during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, women she calls the “victims of rape as a weapon of mass destruction.” The performance on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18 and 19, is part of the Greek Festival (www.greekfestival.gr) and is recommended for ages 16 and up. It will take place at the Pireos 260 venue at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 20-25 euros and can be purchased on the festival's website.



Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900