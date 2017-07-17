University rectors voice disagreement with proposed changes

University rectors, who held an emergency meeting Monday, voiced disapproval of the government’s proposed changes to tertiary education. The rectors are against the provisions regarding immunity within university grounds, postgraduate studies, the scrapping of differences between universities and technical colleges, and the election of professors via secret ballots.



The council of rectors said it is willing to hold an “earnest dialogue” with Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou so the draft bill can be re-examined and ultimately “correspond to the contemporary needs of higher education.”