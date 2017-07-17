Woman handed life sentence for murdering partner's wife

A 27-year-old woman was handed a life sentence Monday for murdering the 35-year-old estranged wife of her partner in Koropi, eastern of Athens, last August. The murder took place in front of the victim’s two children.



The younger woman’s lawyer argued that it was a crime of passion but the court decided that she had gone to her victim’s house armed with a knife and with the intention of killing her.



The case file has been sent to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office so that an investigation can be held into whether the victim’s 41-year-old estranged husband committed perjury during the trial.