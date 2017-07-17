Thessaloniki man dies playing soccer
Online
A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing five-a-side soccer with friends in Thessaloniki on Sunday night. The man reportedly lost consciousness at the sports center in the Efkarpia area.
A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing five-a-side soccer with friends in Thessaloniki on Sunday night. The man reportedly lost consciousness at the sports center in the Efkarpia area.
An ambulance crew tried to revive him but he was dead by the time they reached the local hospital.