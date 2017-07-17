Financial police patrolling tourist areas

Financial police have been scouring popular tourism destinations around Greece for tax-dodging and rule-breaking businesses.



In the one-month period to July 16, inspectors visited a total of 119 businesses on islands such as Myconos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Corfu, as well as beaches in Halkidiki, Thessaloniki and Pieria, in northern Greece. Of these, 80 were found to be in violation of tax or safety regulations.



In many areas, more than half the businesses inspected were found to be breaking the law in one way or another. In Thessaloniki, only one of 20 businesses was completely clean and on the island of Zakynthos, 27 out of 45 were in violation.



Police advise the public to report safety and financial violations by calling 11012.