Schulz accuses Merkel and Schaeuble on Greece

German SPD leader Martin Schulz set out plans to boost investment and enhance European unity, accusing Chancellor Angela Merkel of making empty promises.

Schulz also blamed Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for weakening European unity after having led efforts to impose more austerity measures on Greece as part of the eurozone’s bailout programs.

“If you want to be a state leader in Europe, you must acquire the trust of the peoples,” Schulz said.

“And that’s why for me it is a complete scandal when the chancellor says: ‘We have big plans for Europe, but we’ll only tell you after the election’.”



