Santorini as well as hotels on the Cycladic island have been included among the top choices of the Travel + Leisure magazine for holidays in Europe in 2017, in a vote by the international publication’s readers.

Santorini ranked first among Europe’s top islands and fifth in the world.

The European Top 10 also included Crete (fourth), Paros (fifth) and Rhodes (sixth).

Luxurious Canaves Oia and the Katikies Hotel are among the most preferred hotels, with the Greek Top Five also including Blue Palace on Crete and two more Santorini hotels, Vedema and Mystique.