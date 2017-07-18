What is the end-game?

Attacks by the government on the country’s judicial system have crossed every line. They have gotten so bad and done so much damage that they can be considered indefensible acts.



Just the other day, a government official targeted judges who have presided over certain serious cases. It is difficul to understand why and what the end-game can possibly be.



The only thing that is certain is that it is harming our country’s institutions, especially one of the most vital and independent ones. Such attacks protect neither the independence of the judiciary nor those working to carry out its duties in very difficult conditions.