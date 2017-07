A Thessaloniki resident walks past the ‘Umbrellas’ sculpture by Giorgos Zongopoulos on the northern city’s seafront promenade on Monday, as the region was hit by strong downpours. Areas in the Sithonia peninsula in Halkidki saw major flooding as heavy rain overwhelmed rivers and streams, prompting the municipality to declare a state of emergency. The floods prompted the evacuation of the Azapico campground, while several homes and hotels suffered damage. [Grigoris Siamidis/Motion Team]