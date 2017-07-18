Policeman, 33, sought for active role in Attica protection rackets

Police on Monday were seeking one of the two special guards that were recently charged by the force's anti-extortion unit for alleged participation in two protection racket.

The 33-year-old member of the motorcycle-riding DIAS rapid response unit, who has been missing since facing a magistrate on Monday night.

The suspect is believed to have played an active role in two criminal rackets that sold protection to around 60 bars and nightclubs in the broader Attica region.

He is personally alleged to have ordered beatings when victims would not comply to the demands of the rackets.