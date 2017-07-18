Thessaloniki notaries decide to renew foreclosures boycott

Thessaloniki notaries meeting on Tuesday decided to hold a new boycott on foreclosures running through October 1 due to ongoing protests that have targeted legal professionals at courthouses in the northern city and elsewhere.

According to a statement issued by the union representing Thessaloniki notaries, a new meeting will be held on October 1 to determine whether the boycott should continue.

In June, the nationwide union representing notaries decided to call off eight months of protracted action by professionals over attacks on them by disgruntled members of the public.

It was unclear whether unions representing Attica and other cities would differentiate their stance from that in Thessaloniki.

