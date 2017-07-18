Plans for transfer of tax official photographed solving crossword put on hold

The director of the general secretariat for public revenues, Giorgos Pitsilis, has ordered a freeze on any plans to transfer a tax authority official who was photographed working on a crossword puzzle during his shift, it emerged on Tuesday.

Pitsilis asked that any plans to move the official to a different post be suspended until an investigation is completed into whether the photograph is genuine and whether reports about his alleged shirking of his duties are true.

According to reports, a line of 20 people had been waiting to be served while he was working on the crossword puzzle.