World Music Festival | Crete | July 19

The fourth Cretan World Music Festival, held on Wednesday, July 19, in Alikianos in Hania, is hosting three ensembles whose music is inspired by the island's history and landscapes. The evening opens with the Cretan Music Group, comprising festival founder Maria Manousaki on the violin and four skilled musicians playing original work and adaptations that blend Cretan music and American jazz. Next is Syrian singer and oud player Haig Yazdjian, along with lyra plater Vassilis Skoulas, performing some of his latest work. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.



Kapsomenos Foundation, Alikianos